The COPO Camaro lives on for the 2023 model year. The tradition, which was born in 1969 and reintroduced in 2012, has seen amped-up Chevy Camaros that aren't meant for mass production. Chevrolet has announced that it's now taking orders for the latest iteration of the track-only race car.

For next year, there will be three engine options for the COPO Camaro. The 572 cubic-inch (9.4-liter) V8, which was offered for the first time in 2022, is now out of the options list.

Don't fret, though – Chevy's "biggest, baddest" crate engine makes its debut in the 2023 COPO Camaro. We're talking about the 632 cubic-inch (10.35-liter) Big Block ZZ632 V8.

While the exact power figures of this huge power plant are still "TBD" at the time of this writing, the crate ZZ632 V8 engine introduced in October 2021 has a peak output of 1,004 horsepower (738 kilowatts) and 876 pound-feet (1,188 Newton-meters) of torque when running on 93-octane gas. We expect output numbers around those figures for the COPO Camaro.

Other engine options for the 2023 COPO Camaro are the naturally aspirated 7.0-liter 427 V8 and the supercharged 5.7-liter 350 V8, producing 470 hp and 580 hp, respectively. These engine blocks come in various body colors, including a Vivid Orange color option for the ZZ632 V8.

As with the rest of the COPO Camaros, it's a purpose-built race car, which means it's strictly not street-legal. It doesn't come with a title or a VIN but will come with a Bill of Sale. Those interested may not submit their orders, though doing so doesn't guarantee them a build slot. Once a build slot has been granted, a $15,000 deposit will be required to secure the unit, unless prohibited by law.

Chevrolet has yet to announce the delivery schedule of the 2023 COPO Camaro. Vast information and engine specs are thoroughly detailed by Chevrolet through its website.