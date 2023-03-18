Listen to this article

The Audi Q5 is set to receive a major revamp with the upcoming new generation for the 2024 model year. The German marque has been testing the next-generation model out in the open, with the latest sighting this month showing it has already been fitted with production lights.

Our unofficial rendering tries to predict what the 2024 Audi Q5 would look like without the swirly camouflage. Of course, the rendering is based on various spy shots and videos, which saw the mid-size SUV feature a more aggressive and muscular design.

The rendering we made also shows a wider and more prominent single-frame grille, and thinner LED matrix headlights, probably coming with customizable animations. The sides of the Q5 will become more robust, accommodating larger alloy wheels up to 21 inches in the sportier trims. The dimensions of the SUV could grow by a few inches, resulting in increased space for passengers and luggage.

Inside, the Q5 should feature a brand-new dashboard, with a cantilevered central display and redesigned controls. The four-spoke steering wheel will be similar to those found in other electric Audi models, such as the Q4 E-Tron and Q8 E-Tron. Previous spy shots noticed a huge Quattro badge on the center console, which had a number of conventional controls.

Speaking of electric models, the Q5 is also expected to have an all-electric version, possibly called the Q6 E-Tron, which will be part of Audi's new nomenclature. In the coming years, Audi plans to assign odd numbers to models with internal combustion engines and even numbers to electric ones.

Audi has not released any official information on the Q5's engine options, but it is expected to offer mild hybrid gasoline and diesel versions, as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains for the more powerful variants. There could also be an RS Q5, which has never been produced by Audi before, featuring an electrified configuration based on either a five-cylinder or a V6 engine.

You can expect Audi to reveal the Q5 this year, possibly after the A4/A5 models.