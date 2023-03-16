Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the revised 2024 GLA and GLB models. The pair receive many of the same updates, including revised front fascias. The powertrain remains the same for the models.

The design updates also apply to the AMG variants, which receive front fascias with the new styling. The AMG emblem is now on the hood, with the automaker fitting revised LED headlights and taillights on the two crossovers. Inside, the pair get the newest-generation AMG Performance steering wheel and the latest MBUX software. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA, GLB Debuts

14 Photos

The company’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine makes the same 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque as before. The second-generation belt-driven starter-generator provides a temporary 13-hp boost in certain driving conditions. Mercedes says the AMG GLA35 can reach 60 miles per hour in an estimated 5.1 seconds. The AMG GLB35 is 0.3 seconds slower. Both feature AMG’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB and their AMG variants will arrive at US dealers later this fall.