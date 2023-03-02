Listen to this article

It might seem odd to be talking about the next-generation Chevrolet Traverse. A facelift arrived for the 2022 model, suggesting a new version should be at least a couple of years away. However, the current Traverse platform arrived way back in 2017 (as a 2018 model). The 2022 facelift was supposed to happen in 2020 but was delayed by COVID.

That brings us to February 2023 and the prototype featured here, recently spotted on the streets of southeast Michigan. This is our first sighting of a next-gen Traverse, and we get an immediate sense that designers are going for a more rugged appearance. The overall profile is still recognizable as a Traverse, notably with the high beltline and distinctive C-pillar bridging side windows. The front clip looks bulkier, with sharper lines and a broad face featuring a split grille. Placeholder lights sit atop mid-mount lights, though it's unclear which will be the primary headlights.

Gallery: Next-Gen Chevrolet Traverse Spy Photos

9 Photos

In profile, this prototype appears to have a flatter roof. The wheelbase could be a touch shorter as well, which might be an attempt to differentiate it further from the similar-sized Chevrolet Tahoe. There's still plenty of space in the back for a third row, mounted ahead of a squared-off backside with a flatter lift gate. Placeholder taillights are clearly used on this test vehicle – smaller, narrow lenses are likely coming to the production version.

What's happening underneath the new skin? Our spy sources don't have information regarding powertrain details at this early stage. The current Traverse features a 3.6-liter V6 making 310 horsepower, with no hybrid version offered. Prominent exhaust outlets confirm internal combustion power of some sort on the next-gen offering, and there are certainly smaller turbocharged engines within the General Motors family that could replace the six-pot.

We're similarly in the dark regarding the interior, though it's safe to assume a grand makeover with larger touchscreens will be part of the package. A cleaner look not unlike the current Chevrolet Trailblazer could be in order, albeit with a more luxurious touch to satisfy Traverse buyers.

With this being our first sighting of a prototype, a debut is likely still many months away. It's possible we could see something before the year is out, but early 2024 is also a viable timeframe. Whenever it debuts, the new Chevrolet Traverse should be a 2025 model-year vehicle.