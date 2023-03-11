Listen to this article

Produced from 1979 to 1986, four-eyed Mustangs got their nickname because they were the only cars with four headlamps. Before then, the Mustang and Mustang II had dual headlamps with optional driving lights. Later, they got euro-styled flush headlamps. Like the kid who wore glasses in school, these Mustangs don't get the same attention as other models, which is why it's cool to see this one get some love.

This four-eye Mustang is a clean, running six-cylinder time capsule. Covered in dust, it's sort of a barn find that needs a thorough cleaning. Judging from the front fascia and third brake light, the car is a 1986 Mustang with a 3.8-liter Ford Essex V6 engine. Stock, this engine only produced 120 horsepower, but it's still not one of the worst muscle cars of the 1980s.

Restoring the finish will be difficult. Unlike modern cars with one or more layers of paint protected by a clear coat, this Mustang has single-stage paint. Compounding the challenge, the Mustang was an Arizona car, which means it spent some time baking in the desert sun.

Cleaning the Mustang starts with a soapy bath. A brush is used to clean trim and hard-to-reach areas. After rinsing the car, it appears the paint is in pretty good condition, but are some rough spots. A paint thickness gauge shows that the paint is very thin on the roof, hood, and around the fenders, so getting some of the scratches or other blemishes out will be difficult.

The paint restoration starts with carefully polishing the surface to remove oxidation and grime buildup. The challenge is getting the paint to shine up without removing it, causing the primer layer to bleed through. Eventually, the car will receive a ceramic coating, but to get to that stage, the paint surface must be clean and thoroughly prepped.

Finally, it's time to apply the ceramic coating, which includes two applications followed by a gloss layer. The result is paint that shined up beautifully. It's not the same quality as a new car in the Ford showroom, but the car is much more presentable while maintaining its originality.