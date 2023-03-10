Listen to this article

Frank Stephenson has an impressive resumé in automotive design that includes working on the Ferrari F430, Maserati MC12, McLaren P1, the revived Mini Cooper R50, and many more. Now, he turns his attention to a very different kind of automotive-related work. His company, Frank Stephenson Design, is behind the Babyark, which claims to be the "world’s safest baby seat."

High-tech materials are behind this lofty, safety assertion. The Babyark has a carbon-fiber frame, and the base has energy-absorbing, steel coils that extend in an impact to slow the seat's forward momentum. The side-impact protection takes inspiration from a woodpecker's plate-like bones. The headrest uses the anti-shock polymer D30.

If a crash does occur, there are 14 sensors, including accelerometers and gyroscopes, that tell an owner whether it's safe to continue using the seat. This system also advises a parent whether the chair is properly installed in the vehicle. An app advises owners if they left a kid in the car.

The Babyark fits kids up to 49 inches tall and between 4 and 65 pounds in weight. Parents can mount it either front- or rear-facing.

During development, the Babyark went through over 200 crash tests for evaluating the potential for head and chest injuries. Where most child seats come with an expiration date, this company says that the carbon fiber and steel materials don't degrade over time. There's a complimentary maintenance service check 10 years after purchasing the product.

In the video above, Stephenson talks about his last year of work, including the development of the Babyark.

The Babyark is currently available for pre-order with deliveries beginning May 31, 2023. The price is now $990 and increases to $1,190 once sales begin. The company says it fits over 80 percent of vehicles, and there's a tool on the website for checking compatibility. The child seat comes with a 100-day free trial after purchase where you can send it back for a refund.