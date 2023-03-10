Listen to this article

We have good news and bad news today for Ferrari SF90 Stradale owners and enthusiasts. There’s a hotter Versione Speciale model currently under development that should probably make the existing supercar better in every possible way. That’s the good news. The bad news is that current owners of SF90 could be asked to briefly return their cars to Ferrari for a quick inspection as the Italian automaker has announced a new recall in the United States.

Only 13 vehicles are potentially affected but nevertheless, it’s an important safety recall. There’s something potentially wrong with the passenger airbag that, in cases when there’s a child seat installed on that seat, could impact the child seat if the airbag is deployed. As a result, the affected vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Ferrari says certain 2021-2023 SF90 Coupe and 2022 SF90 Spider models could be affected and, logically, advises owners of such vehicles not to use child seats until the supercars are inspected by the dealer. The recall includes a new and larger passenger seat (size XL instead of size M) that can accommodate a child seat safely, even in the event of a crash and airbag deployment.

Thankfully, Ferrari says it has had no reports of any incidents as a consequence of this issue. We doubt many people are actually using their SF90s for transporting children but you never know. The Italian supercar automaker will send a notice letter to owners of all affected vehicles on April 30 this year. Alternatively, you can contact Ferrari for more information as to when your vehicle will be recalled.

It’s important to note that all SF90 vehicles currently in production have been fitted with the larger-size passenger seat starting from February 21. Or, simply put, if you are putting in a deposit for a new SF90, you don’t have to worry about your supercar being recalled.