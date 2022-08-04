Listen to this article

Ferrari will recall 23,555 vehicles due to a potential brake issue that could lead to a loss of brake function and result in a crash. The automaker recalled nearly 10,000 models in October 2021 for the same problem.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the brake fluid reservoir cap may not correctly vent. If this happens, the improper venting can cause a vacuum to occur inside the reservoir, causing a brake fluid leak that could lead to a partial or total loss of the brakes. That’s a dangerous outcome for any car.

A little over 20,000 vehicles might not seem like a lot, but Ferrari is a boutique automaker. The new recall affects a wide range of the company’s models, dating back to the 2005 model year. The affected models are:

2005-2009 Ferrari 430

2005-2011 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

2009-2017 Ferrari California

2010-2011 Ferrari 612

2012-2016 Ferrari FF

2013-2017 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

2013-2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

2015-2017 Ferrari California T

2016 Ferrari F60 America

2017 Ferrari F12 TDF

2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

2017-2020 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

2018-2020 Ferrari GTC4 T

2018-2022 Ferrari Portofino

2018-2022 Ferrari 812

2019-2020 Ferrari 488 Pista

2020-2022 Ferrari F8 Spider

2020-2022 Ferrari F8 Tributo

2021-2022 Ferrari Roma

Ferrari will begin to notify owners by mail about the issue on September 24, 2022. To fix the issue, Ferrari will ask customers to visit a dealer. A service technician will replace the brake fluid reservoir cap and update the vehicle’s low brake fluid warning message. This will be a free fix.

The earlier recall affected the 458 Italia, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale Aperta, 458 Spider, 488 GTB, and 488 Spider. China issued a recall in April 2022 for the affected Ferrari models imported in the country. The automaker recalled 2,222 vehicles in China.

Brakes are vital to vehicle safety, so Ferrari owners should keep an eye out for the recall notice in the mail. It probably wouldn’t hurt to check the fluid level in the meantime.