Looking for a one-of-a-kind sports car? This Miata could be the answer. Specifically, it's a 1992 Mazda MX-5 Miata NA (known in Japan as the Mazda Eunos Roadster) and was imported in 2022. Outfitted with a Monocraft body kit, this odd-looking Miata has a New Hampshire title, plus only around 47,000 miles (75,600 kilometers) on the clock. Naturally, it's right-hand drive and has metric units on its gauges.

The bright red paint and the cabin's black and silver color scheme are just the beginning; the Monocraft body kit makes this Miata truly unique from the rest of the Miatas on the road. If it isn't obvious, the body kit is inspired by the Ferrari 250 GTO.

For an aggressive stance, the build is equipped with a set of 4-inch wheels from a newer Mazda MX-5 and TEIN coilovers. The passenger-side footrest, radio block-off plate, and aftermarket door mirrors are also just a few of the extra changes made to this car.

The interior is special, too, featuring a Bride Low Max driver's seat, a Nardi-branded steering wheel, and carbon fiber-wrapped trim elements. The silver dashboard finish and vinyl flooring further the Miata's distinctive appearance, while the aftermarket emergency brake handle and headliner show just how much attention to detail went into this build.

The Miata's naturally-aspirated 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine is rated at approximately 118 horsepower (88 kilowatts) and 101 pound-feet (137 Newton-meters) of torque. For enhanced handling and shifting, it's equipped with a 1.5-way limited-slip differential and a 5-speed manual gearbox.

This car isn't without imperfections, though. It has cracks near the passenger-side headlight, a faded finish on the wheel center caps, a lower steering column cover missing, torn upholstery on the rear part of the headliner, and some rust on some of the underbody components. Despite those, it's clear that a lot of time and resources went into making this Miata stand out from the crowd.

If you're interested, you have until March 8 to name your price for this build at Cars & Bids. The bid's at $9,200 at the time of this writing.