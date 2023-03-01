Listen to this article

Dacia is enhancing the versatility of its affordable Jogger wagon by introducing a Sleep Pack as the first item of its newly founded InNature accessory range. It turns the three-row family car into a little camper by converting the passenger area into a bedroom in a matter of minutes. Including the mattress, the package weighs less than 50 kilograms (110 pounds) and can be installed after removing the rearmost seats and folding the second row.

You get more than just a double bed since the Sleep Pack comes bundled with a wooden box providing 220 liters (nearly 7.8 cubic feet) of storage accessible at all times. The Romanian automaker throws in a 190 cm x 130 cm mattress for the sliding bed system inside the rear doors and mentions there's a minimal 60 centimeters (23.6 inches) of headroom. It takes less than two minutes for one person to install the bed, shelf, and storage space.

2023 Dacia Jogger Extreme with Sleep Pack

Complementing the Sleep Pack are blackout blinds for all windows to provide maximum privacy while a smart tent can be hooked up to the rear of the Jogger when the tailgate is open for additional space. In France where parent company Renault calls home, the package costs €1,490 when you order a new car regardless of trim level or €1,790 when bought separately.

Speaking of trim levels, shown here is the Jogger Extreme. It's new for 2023 and serves as an outdoorsy version also offered for the Spring, Sandero Stepway, and Duster. The seven-seat wagon is painted in Cedar Green with Copper Brown accents and has a glossy black shark fin antenna. It can also be distinguished thanks to the sills, B-pillars, and front-door stripes with a topographical design as well as 16-inch wheels with a glossy black look.

Inside, the Dacia Jogger Extreme gains a new grey upholstery on the seats, dashboard, and door cards. It's called MicroCloud and was apparently developed specifically for car interiors by providing greater resistance to wear and tear while being easy to clean and having a velvet-like appearance. Rubber floor mats with topographical design for all three rows are installed, along with a Copper Brown trim for the front door panels and air vent surrounds.

For the Jogger and Sandero Stepway, the Extreme trim level also adds Extended Grip as standard equipment. The system can be turned on by pressing a button on the center console. What does it do? It tweaks the electronic stability control (ESC) system, making the "wheels turn more freely and better grip loose surfaces." Should you want all-wheel drive, the Duster remains the sole Dacia model to send power to both axles.