The Dacia Jogger is currently the most affordable brand-new seven-seat vehicle on the European market and it has already received positive reactions from media representatives and customers. The main disadvantage of the model has always been the lack of a four-cylinder engine in the range and Dacia has finally answered the criticism by announcing a new hybrid four-banger.
In fact, the Romanian automaker promised it will add a more powerful engine to the Jogger’s lineup when the vehicle was originally launched about a year ago. Dacia will unveil the Jogger Hybrid 140 during the 2022 Paris Motor Show and, as its name implies, the mill will have a peak output of 140 horsepower (104 kilowatts). This is a healthy increase over the previous most powerful unit, the 1.0-liter three-cylinder gas engine with 110 hp (81 kW).
Dacia doesn’t go into details about the exact specifications of the new hybrid engine, though we suspect the Jogger Hybrid 140 will get the Renault Clio’s 1.6-liter electrified powertrain. In the small French hatchback, the combustion engine is supported by an electric motor and an integrated starter-generator for a peak power of 140 hp (104 kW). The powertrain is mated to a CVT gearbox, sending power to the front wheels.
If that’s indeed the setup the Jogger will receive, it would turn the seven-seater into one of the most advanced models Dacia currently has on sale. The Jogger is also the longest and most spacious vehicle in the company’s range with a length of 4,55 meters (179 inches) and a cargo volume of 708 liters (25 cubic feet) in a five-seat configuration. If you fold down the second row of seats, you’ll get an impressive 1,819-liter (64.23-cu ft) load area to use.
Dacia will reveal all the tech details of its first-ever production hybrid next week during the 2022 Paris Motor Show. The order books for the electrified wagon-SUV-MPV mashup will open early next year with the start of sales planned for the spring of 2023. The first deliveries shouldn’t come before the summer of next year.
Source: Dacia
