The online configurator for the 2024 Chevrolet Trax is now available. The little crossover receives a refresh for the new model year. Both the 2RS and Activ trims start at $24,995. If you load them with all the available options and accessories, the prices rise to $28,510 after the $1,095 destination fee. The 2024 Trax range starts at:

Trim Level Price (Including The $1,095 Destination Fee) LS $21,495 1RS $23,195 LT $23,395 2RS $24,995 Activ $24,995

The Activ is available in six no-cost colors: Summit White, Mosaic Black Metallic, Crimson Metallic, Sterling Gray Metallic, Harvest Bronze Metallic, and Cacti Green. Cayenne Orange and Nitro Yellow Metallic add $395 to the bottom line.

You can't get the 2RS in Harvest Bronze Metallic, but it gains Fountain Blue as a $395 option.

The trim levels offer the same options and packages. For $650, a Driver Confidence Package adds adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, lane change alert with blind-zone assistance. An $895 sunroof package adds a power roof panel and a wireless charging pad.

The accessories include an odd combination of an engine block heater and active aero shutters for $125. A front license plate bracket is $40. A keyless entry pad goes for $295.

Inside, there are a $75 cargo net, $150 cargo liner, $150 all-weather floor mats, $150 sport pedal kit, $175 collapsible cargo area organizer, and $295 all-weather floor liners. Rear parking assist adds $145 to the vehicle, and a highway safety kit is $125.

The 2024 Trax is only available with a 1.2-liter turbocharged inline-three-cylinder engine. It makes 137 horsepower (102 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed automatic drives the front wheels. This gets the little crossover to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in about 8.6 seconds, according to Chevy.

The 2024 Trax begins arriving in showrooms this spring.

