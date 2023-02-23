Listen to this article

Toyota phased out the fullsize Avalon in the United States after the 2022 model year and indirectly replaced it with the high-riding Crown. If you want a conventional sedan more spacious than the Corolla, a new report states the Camry will live to see a new generation. Australian magazine Drive has it on good authority the ninth-gen model will go on sale next year in some markets to replace the current car unveiled a little over six years ago.

Details are scarce for the time being, but the report alleges the new Camry will use an evolution of the TNGA-K platform. It'll do battle with the latest Honda Accord and an upcoming mid-cycle update for the Hyundai Sonata, the latter of which will reportedly cease to exist after the facelift. The Mondeo/Fusion has already been retired while the Mazda6's future looks grim as customers continue to flock to crossovers and SUVs.

Speaking of which, Drive also claims a next-generation RAV4 is due in showrooms Down Under by late next year or early 2025, which implies a world premiere in 2024. Much like the Camry, it too is expected to receive carryover underpinnings from the current model introduced almost five years ago. However, other details are not available for the time being.

Since we're on the subject of SUVs, a recent rumor indicates the iconic Century moniker will be repurposed for a high-riding model. While the sedan has almost exclusively been a Japan-only offering, the Century SUV reportedly due later this year will be sold in overseas markets as well. It'll apparently sit above the Land Cruiser and cost about three times more than the entry-level trim of the large off-roader.

Elsewhere, a next-gen C-HR with a plug-in hybrid powertrain is debuting later this year, but this time around, it won't be available in the United States. In addition, Toyota is working on subcompact and compact electric crossovers for its growing bZ lineup.

Note: Images show unofficial renderings of the next-gen Toyota Camry.