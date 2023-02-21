Listen to this article

Volkswagen has been making the Touareg for two decades and is preparing a mid-cycle update for the third-generation model. Following an official preview last week, a batch of speculative renders attempts to peel off the camouflage to reveal the production-ready design cues. Although it'll only be a facelift, some significant changes are planned at the front and rear where light bars will be installed to modernize the midsize SUV's exterior.

It'll be the company's first model sold in Europe with an illuminated badge as the Touareg will have a bright red VW logo on the tailgate. At the front, it's getting IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights with a whopping 19,200 micro-LEDs for each cluster. Subtle changes to both bumpers are also planned, but nothing to write home about. To spice things up, there might be some new wheel designs and fresh paint colors.

Sold exclusively with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Touareg will remain a forbidden fruit in the United States. Aside from previewing the exterior, VW has also shown the familiar cabin where the optional 15-inch touchscreen will soldier on. The interior will go through some discreet changes to boost quality courtesy of softer materials but the general layout will be carried over from the current vehicle.

The more affordable alternative to the Audi Q7 will retain the vast engine lineup with V6 gasoline and diesel engines and a couple of plug-in hybrids set to share a 14.3-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The most potent PHEV will once again be reserved for the Touareg R with a substantial 456 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.

VW will take the wraps off the 2024 Touareg in May and have the revised posh SUV on sale in the latter half of the year. It seems unlikely there will be another generation with combustion engines since the company has already announced it'll make only EVs in Europe from 2033. As a refresher, the Touareg is built in Bratislava alongside several other more expensive MLB Evo-based SUVs.