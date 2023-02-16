Listen to this article

Buick's higher-ranking Encore is due for a refresh, and that's exactly what we get with the 2024 Encore GX. A fresh face brings with it the new Buick badge, while inside there's a significant digital makeover. And for those seeking more luxury at a lower price point, the posh Avenir trim is now available.

The biggest news surrounding the updated Encore GX is arguably what's inside. Gone are the instrument dials and banks of switches that dated the outgoing model. Replacing it all is what Buick calls its Virtual Cockpit System, featuring a digital driver display and a center infotainment display incorporated into a single screen. The result is a total of 19 diagonal inches of displays, broken down to 8 inches for the driver display and 11 inches for the center unit. Buick says it's the largest infotainment screen in the Encore GX's segment, though it's shared inch-for-inch with the recently revealed 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The digital makeover gives the new Encore GX a cleaner greenhouse, but tactile controls aren't eliminated entirely. Dials and buttons for climate functions are located below repositioned vents, and a traditional transmission stalk still extends upward from the center console.

Opting for the new range-topping Avenir trim brings a plethora of beige leather to contrast with black the cabin. Avenir branding adorns the headrests and door sills, and power seats for both the driver and passenger are included. A revised ST trim also brings special branding to the greenhouse, albeit with a more sporty ambiance.

As for the exterior, it was previewed in spy photos from December 2022 so the details here shouldn't come as a surprise. Thin headlights sit atop a redesigned grille and lower fascia, with Buick's new tri-shield badge mounted up high between the lights. The design borrows heavily from the Buick Wildcat concept from June 2022, and it's an indication of how other Buick vehicles will look going forward. The 2024 Encore GX also marks the first use of Buick's new badge in North America.

All Encore GX models feature standard LED headlights. Avenir and ST trims add LED lights at the back, while the Avenir gets clear taillight lenses. It also wears an upscale grille at the front, chrome accents in the bumpers, and it rides on 19-inch chrome wheels. ST models carry on the sporty feel with black wheels and dark accents along the side and rear.

Powertrain options carry over from the current model. As a refresher, that's either a 1.2-liter or 1.3-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, maxing out at 155 horsepower. In front-wheel-drive models you get a CVT, whereas all-wheel-drive versions use a nine-speed automatic.

2024 Buick Encore GX prices start at $26,895, which gets you the Preferred trim with FWD. Encore GX ST starts at $28,095, with the flagship Avenir priced from $33,195. Those prices include destination fees, and Buick says build configurators for ordering will be available in May. Production, however, begins in March.