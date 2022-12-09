Listen to this article

The Buick Encore GX has beeen in production since 2019, so it's high time that a refresh is coming. And as it happens, the facelifted version has been spied testing on US shores – and GM didn't even bother covering the unit in camouflage.

With the model getting an early reveal in China in November, we already knew what the new Encore GX would look like. The test vehicle spotted by our spies isn't any different. Much of the changes are found at the front, which are all substantial to keep the model fresh for the crossover/SUV hungry US market.

The updates on the front fascia made the new Encore GX look wildly different from its predecessor. Drawing inspiration from the Buick Electra-X EV Concept, the crossover now sports a split lighting configuration, with the slim daytime running lights above and the headlights hidden away within the faux air vents on the bumper.

The bigger and wider grille looks different, as well, outlined by a strip of chrome that's hard to miss. Most importantly. Buick's simplified badge is now in use in the refreshed Encore GX, which are also found at the back.

Unfortunately, the changes on the rear fascia end there. Buick didn't give the rear end any other updates, which can also be said on the crossover's side profile. The same could be said on the powertrain offerings, but we won't be surprised if there will be alterations at launch.

Speaking of, we're expecting Buick to debut the new Encore GX soon for the US market, slotting in between the Encore and Envision. However, since the outgoing model is already being advertised as a 2023 model, we can expect the new model to arrive in showrooms by 2024 the soonest.