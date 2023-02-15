Listen to this article

With around 400,000 global sales to date, the Citroen C3 Aircross is one of the brand’s most successful models in recent history. It was launched back in June 2017, which means it will be six years old this summer. Even though a mid-cycle refresh brought improvements in 2021, the crossover is due to be replaced by a second-generation C3 Aicross. And it will be nothing like its predecessor.

We have new spy photos with a camouflaged prototype of the C3 Aircross and it looks larger and edgier than the outgoing model. We don’t have the final dimensions yet, but the new crossover seems to be taller and longer compared to its predecessor with wheels further stretched closer to the edges and shorter overhangs. It is too early to talk about the overall design language; there are details that are already visible, though.

Gallery: Citroen C3 Aircross new spy photos

13 Photos

At the front, for example, there are large headlights sneaking through the disguise hinting at at least some visual connection between the first and second-generation models. Above them, we also see slim LED daytime running lights, again creating a resemblance with the older model. Not much can be seen from the grilles, though at least we know there will be two rows of air openings for the radiators.

Not much is visible at the back but the overall shape is boxier than on the first-gen C3 Aircross. Those funky patterned wheels look interesting but most likely, they only serve a camouflage function. It is worth pointing out that the crossover will keep its suspension design with four lug nuts and drum brakes at the back, at least in the less powerful versions.

Speaking of what’s under the body, word on the street is the new C3 Aircross will be based on Stellantis’ CMP architecture, which also underpins the Peugeot 2008. The French SUV is currently being prepared for a mid-life facelift and there could be many components shared between the 2008 and the C3 Aircross. Given Stellantis' ambitious electrification strategy, we expect the new model to bet heavily on electrification, including a battery-powered model based on the company's e-CMP battery-electric architecture.