Florida-based E.C.D. Automotive Design is quite familiar with the classic Land Rover Defender. We've seen all kinds of custom builds featuring the old-school off-roader with modern features and prolific V8 power. This time around, however, you won't find a V8 engine under the hood. In fact, you won't find any engine, because this sucker's electrical.

Actually, there are two electrified Defenders of interest here but both have the same running gear under the skin. In place of internal combustion and all its support gear like fuel tanks and exhaust systems, you'll find a 100kWh battery pack and a single Tesla electric motor good for 450 horsepower. That power still goes to all four wheels – it is a Land Rover Defender after all – and both feature an upgraded air-ride suspension with BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. Pin the accelerator and 60 mph arrives in five seconds, but gentler power application delivers a claimed range of 220 miles.

Gallery: Classic Land Rover Defender EV Restomod By ECD

21 Photos

Project Britton (featured in the photo gallery above) uses stock brakes and axles and wears an exterior shade of Cool Khaki Grey which actually gives off a blue hue. Inside is awash with black and beige shades of leather and cloth, not to mention all kinds of wood trim that includes Teak in the cargo area for flooring and a rear bench.

Project Morpheus (not pictured) is a bit more rugged with upgraded axles and limited-slip differentials. It lacks the wood trim from Project Britton, but you'll still find leather and a banging stereo inside, along with seating for six. Roof racks, grille guards, and external lights round out the classic Defender upfit.

"At the end of the day, we’re doing this with deep love of older Defenders and a passion to keep them on the road by modifying them to fit into our client’s lives," said E.C.D. Co-Founder Elliot Humble. "Whether it takes figuring out how to engineer an electric engine into a restored Defender or color-matching the paint to match a favorite shirt, our world-class team can breathe life to our clients’ wildest dreams."