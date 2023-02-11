Listen to this article

Subaru is issuing a recall for select Solterra EVs, numbering a total of 1,182 vehicles in North America – all of which were the subject of an earlier recall requiring the replacement of original hub bolts.

This recall is a result of an issue identified in the original hub bolts of the affected Subaru Solterra units, which were repaired at two port locations by a team of contractors. It was found that the repair procedure was not completed to specifications, leading to the potential for under-torqued bolts. To ensure the safety of its customers, Subaru has decided to recall all vehicles repaired at all port locations supported by the third-party contractor.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Solterra

87 Photos

The good news for vehicle owners is that the remedy for this issue is simple and free of cost. Subaru retailers will inspect the hub bolts and retorque them to specifications, if necessary.

In the meantime, customers are advised not to drive their vehicles and to have them towed to their nearest dealer for inspection. This towing service will also be offered at no cost to the customer.

Subaru has taken steps to inform all potentially affected vehicle owners through a mail notification. Customers can also visit Subaru's recall page on its website or NHTSA's recall website, where they can enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to check if their vehicle is part of this recall.

Additionally, the company has set up a Vehicle Safety Hotline for customer inquiries, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday. Hearing-impaired customers can also call the TTY line for assistance.

To recall, Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra units faced a recall in June last year due to wheels that could come off. The two EVs were developed and are being produced side-by-side. That said, Toyota bZ4X units are also facing the said urgent recall, with owners advised to not drive their vehicles until the fix has been employed at their respective dealers.