The Mercedes-Maybach GLS exists to carry people in comfort. Carlex Design now gives one an overhaul by painting the exterior mint green and upholstering the cabin in the same color. Plus, there are gold accents.

Carlex makes the upper part of the Maybach GLS' body black and includes a matching pinstripe along the SUV's flanks. The lower portion of the exterior is the eye-catching mint green color. You're not going to miss this big machine rolling down the road. The 23-inch wheels, grille, and side sill slats are a light shade of gold. It's almost a bronze hue. Carlex's badge appears on the front fender.

The same color scheme shows up inside the Maybach GLS. The upper dashboard, door panels, and roof are black. All of the other upholstery is mint green, and the seats have stylized diamond-shaped sections.

The Maybach GLS 600 4Matic comes exclusively with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that makes 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters). It also has Mercedes' EQ Boost tech with up to 21 hp (16 kW) and 184 lb-ft (249 Nm) for a limited time. The automaker quotes that the SUV reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).

Mercedes offers the Maybach GLS with a rear bench so that the vehicle can carry up to five passengers. However, there's also the more opulent layout with just two captain's chairs in the back. Those occupants have their own entertainment system and get to enjoy ventilated, heated, and massaging seats.

In the US, the Maybach GLS starts at $166,150 after the $1,050 destination fee. Buyers can add things like a refrigerator box for $1,100, silver champagne flutes for $800, and folding tables in the back for $1,800. The optional combination of Crystal White and Silver Grey Pearl Exclusive Nappa leather adds $13,500 to the vehicle's cost.