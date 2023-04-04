Listen to this article

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class arrives with a fresh look for the whole range, including the Maybach and AMG variants. They'll be on sale in the United States later this year.

The regular GLS receives slight styling upgrades. The four louvers in the grille have a Silver Shadow finish. The bumper features air inlet grilles with high-gloss black surrounds. The taillights have a signet motif that comes from three horizontal blocks. The new paint choices are Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic.

Inside, the MBUX infotainment system receives new display choices. There are three graphic styles: Classic, Sporty, and Discreet. In addition, there are three modes: Navigation, Assistance, and Service. Drivers can select from seven color schemes, too. In the Off-Road setting, the screen shows the vehicle's tilt angles, compass, and the camera view from underneath the front bumper.

Mercedes offers some new upholstery options in the GLS. There's now Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown leather. The trim choices include High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood and Manufaktur Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines.

The GLS580 4MATIC is available with an optional Off-Road Engineering Package. It adds a front skid plate and gains 1.2 inches of additional ground clearance.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 gets some tiny upgrades. It now comes standard with ambient lighting that includes an animated projection of the brand logo. The seat upholstery has perforated, diamond-quilted upholstery. A set of 23-inch forged wheels are a new option.

The Mercedes-AMG GLS63 has small tweaks, too. It gains light projectors that put an AMG-specific animation on the ground. A software update adjusts the settings for the roll stabilization and air suspension systems.

Inside, there are new Bahia Brown/Black and Macchiato Beige/Black Nappa leather upholstery options. The sporty model now comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and adaptive high beams.

The table below shows the powertrain specs for each model in the GLS range.