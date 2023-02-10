Listen to this article

The Volkswagen Transporter serves as low-cost transportation for people who love to wander. It goes by many names, including the Bus, Kombi, Vanagon, or just "the VW van." It's carried people across six continents and makes a decent platform for camping. In fact, Volkswagen offered it as the Westphalia camper. Many of these vans are customized by their owners, but this one is definitely unique, with an interior that resembles a rustic cabin.

Presented on Tiny Home Tours' YouTube channel, the 1986 Volkswagen Vanagon is owned by Fry and Clare. The couple has spent a combined 14 years on the road, living the vanlife. They make their living through ranch management and guided hunting, so it makes sense that their vehicle would reflect the couple's outdoor lifestyle.

Fry designed the layout to be functional but full of small details. A two-inch lift provides extra ground clearance when the couple decides to take the road less traveled. But the most noticeable feature of this Vanagon is the raised roof. Compared to the traditional pop-top, the roof provides significantly more headroom and is made from reclaimed wood.

Inside, the first thing you notice is a cast-iron wood stove with a flue that vents through the window. Shelves line the interior, providing storage and space for everything from vintage cameras to food and utensils. Considering the unique custom nature of the interior, it's surprising to see the owners kept the original bench seat/bed. It's been reupholstered and modified but retains the functionality of a fold-out couch.

The only modern-looking item in the Vanagon's interior is a Dometic CFX refrigerator. It sits between the front seats and runs on solar energy. While the fridge is small, it can serve as either a refrigerator or freezer. It's also extremely efficient, and the solar panels make more than enough power to keep it running.

The couple like living out of their van because it gives them the opportunity to experience nature and live outdoors. They recommend the vanlife to anyone as a way to get out of their comfort zone, believing it's better to try it than regret not trying it later. Their advice is to personalize your own vehicle and try not to get stressed out when things don't go as planned. In their experience, life on the road has its own set of problems, but things always work out in the end.