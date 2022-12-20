Listen to this article

The Ford Raptor R is the ultimate iteration of the automaker's off-road superstar. For Hennessey, it's the starting point for its new VelociRaptoR 1000.

The stock truck is potent, packing a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine borrowed from the Shelby GT500. It doesn't produce as much as the Mustang, making 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 640 pound-feet (867 Newton-meters) of torque in the Raptor. However, that's not enough for Hennessey, which slaps a larger supercharger on the engine along with several other upgrades. The tuner took what it learned with the GT500 Venom and applied it to the VelociRaptoR.

According to the company, the modifications will increase the truck's output by more than 40 percent. As the VelociRaptoR 1000 names suggests, the truck is anticipated to make nearly 1,000 hp (745 kW) and more than 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque. The engine will receive a high-flow induction system, larger fuel injectors, a new supercharger belt, upgraded fuel lines, and a recalibrated computer.

We can only imagine what a 40-percent increase in power will do to the truck's fuel economy. The EPA rated the Raptor R at getting just 10 miles per gallon in the city and 15 on the highway. Expect those numbers to drop with the added power from Hennessey.

"The VelociRaptoR 1000 raises the performance bar significantly in terms of sheer power," said company CEO and founder John Hennessey. "Add in the characteristic supercharger whine and the distinctive exhaust note from the unique cross-plane V8, and the package is unbeatable."

The VelociRaptoR will come with exterior visual enhancements, including new front and rear bumpers. The truck will also receive a front LED light bar, 20-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch off-road tires, and plenty of badging.

The order books are open now for the truck. The VelociRaptoR 1000 will make its official debut in the first quarter of next year before production begins sometime in 2023. Hennessey did not provide pricing details, but the aftermarket specialist will back its build with a two-year, 24,000-mile warranty. We expect to have all the details with the full reveal.