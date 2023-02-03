Listen to this article

The next best thing to owning a Ferrari? Actually working for the company in Maranello that builds all those dreamy cars. After a record-breaking 2022, the Italian exotic manufacturer is sharing some of its fortunes by handing out fat bonuses to about 5,000 employees. According to Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna, workers will be getting as much as €13,500 (about $14,700 at current exchange rates) or 12.5 percent more than the year before.

Last year, Ferrari delivered 13,221 vehicles, representing a massive jump of 18.5 percent compared to 2021. The year that just started is already shaping up to be an excellent one considering deliveries of the hotly anticipated Purosangue will finally start in the second quarter. The company'’s CEO is happy to report demand for the not-an-SUV "has been extraordinarily high; well beyond expectations." As a matter of fact, the order books have been temporarily closed because there’s a two-year wait list already.

2023 Ferrari Purosangue

32 Photos

What should those who can afford a Ferrari expect in 2023? Higher prices to offset rising manufacturing costs caused by inflation. The company remains tight-lipped about which products we'll see in the coming months, although one of them is expected to be a convertible based on the Roma. A new front-engined supercar with a V12 is in the works to supersede the 812, but it's unclear whether the official debut is slated for this year.

Further down the line, Vigna says Ferrari is "fully on track” to introduce its very first electric car in 2025 to complement the 296 GTB/GTS and 488 GTB/Spider plug-in hybrids. A new hypercar to follow up on the LaFerrari is due in the next three years at the latest. No fewer than 15 models (including Purosangue) will be out by 2026. By that time, only 40 percent of the models will still have a pure gasoline engine, with hybrids to account for 55 percent and EVs for the remaining five.