Visitors of the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona, California were in for a treat this weekend as the latest creation by vehicle designer Sean Smith was unveiled.

Smith, known for his work with companies such as Saleen Automotive, Rockstar Games, Ringbrothers, and SpeedKore, has over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry. He was approached by car owner Michael Shields to build a custom 1969 Chevy Camaro that would rival a similar Smith-designed Camaro that debuted at the 2019 SEMA Show.

The result is a 1,180-horsepower (868-kilowatts) supercharged Chevy Camaro named Fenix, which combines luxury and elegance with performance.

The build team, led by Mikey Dascoli at Driven Speed Shop, worked virtually with Smith to bring his vision to life. The body was painted in stunning Silver with Liquid Champagne and Satin Charcoal Grey accents to create a timeless combination that draws attention. The front end of the car was redesigned by Smith, with the team fabricating a front valance and new bumpers. The rear end was also updated with a custom light panel and 3D-printed trunk spoiler. The body was reworked extensively to ensure a crisp fit, and the car was fitted to a Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis.

The Fenix Camaro's Roadster Shop frame, made from 10-gauge boxed steel, features the RS Fast Track front suspension with C7 Chevy Corvette spindle and hub assemblies, a 1/25-inch splined front sway bar with C7 end-links, and six-piston Baer brake calipers with 14-in rotors on each corner. To handle the power, 18 by 9 in front and 19 by 12 in HRE RS103 wheels with 255/35 and 325/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires were fitted.

Under the hood, the Fenix Camaro is powered by a supercharged 427 LS7 V8 built by Wegner Motorsports and mated to a Tremec T56 six-speed transmission. The engine bay was fabricated by Driven Speed Shop, and the paint was handled by Kandy Shop Creations in Mesa, Arizona. The interior was inspired by European sports cars and was designed by Smith, with the dash, door panels, and center console precisely transferred from 3D CAD files.