Finale Speed, the Yukon, Oklahoma company known for their carbon-fiber-bodied Dodge Charger, just revealed its latest creation. Known as Viral, it's the world's first 1969 Chevrolet Camaro with an exposed-weave carbon-fiber body.

In total, it took Finale Speed over 3,000 hours to finish the build. The body is engineered to OE specifications and uses prepreg autoclave-cured carbon fiber to deliver maximum lightness while retaining rigidity and strength. To showcase the incredible craftsmanship and highlight the exposed-weave pattern it's covered with a BASF Glasurit Clear finish.

Inside, the interior starts with a custom-built four-point rollbar for protection. Up front, the driver and passenger sit in leather-covered VXR seats, strapped in by four-point harnesses and surrounded by Alcantara. Classic Instruments provides the gauges, and Old Air Products supplies the heat and air conditioning. For audio, Viral gets an Alpine head unit with Mosconi five-channel amplifier, Focal speakers, and a subwoofer.

A GM Performance LT4 crate engine produces 650 horsepower. The engine setup includes Ultimate Headers stainless-steel long-tube headers and a custom-fabricated exhaust with MagnaFlow mufflers. The engine puts down power via a Tremec T-56 six-speed manual transmission connected to a 9-inch Positracion rear-end.

One of the true benefits of a modern carbon-fiber body is that it opens up a range of suspension options. In this case, front and rear Speedtech sub-frames, oversized sway bars, and JRi coilovers for modern handling. Big Wilwood calipers with 14-inch rotors make short work of stopping duty and are covered in Forgeline three-piece VX3C-SL wheels wrapped in Toyo Proxes R888R 18-inch rubber.

Carbon-fiber-bodied resto-mods have become popular in recent years as a means of producing stronger, lightweight cars that look vintage but offer all of the features of a modern supercar. Celebrities like Kevin Hart, who owns a carbon-fiber-boded 1970 Dodge Charger, have added to this popularity. So much, in fact, even manufacturers like Dodge have gotten in on the action through their Direct Connection Performance Parts Group.