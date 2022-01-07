Do you like classic Chevys but prefer something with a few modern amenities? Then, check out this bizarre 2013 Camaro ZL1 Convertible with a conversion to look like a 1969 Chevelle. Mecum will auction it on Sunday, January 16, as part of its Kissimmee, Florida, sale.

The retro-tinged look from Vision Retro Designs grafts cues from the Chevelle onto the Camaro, including the quad circular lights. There's also a dual-dome hood, and the new body panels are carbon fiber. Sparkling Burgundy paint covers the exterior, and the thick stripes are exposed carbon.

Gallery: 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Chevelle Conversion For Auction

It rides on 20-inch split-spoke wheels with a chrome finish. Pirelli P Zero Sport tires wrap around them. There are Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston stoppers at the rear.

Inside, there is Tuxedo Black Nappa leather with red stitching. There is also carbon-fiber trim on the steering wheel and door sills. The cabin's layout is familiar from the Camaro of this period.

Power comes from an LSA supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that makes 580 horsepower (433 kilowatts). It runs through GM's 6L90 Hydra-Matic six-speed automatic gearbox. A small underhood tweak is a carbon fiber strut bar.

This was Vision Retro Designs' prototype for its Chevelle conversion, and the company used it as a promotional vehicle. The vehicle retains tech from the Camaro like the backup camera and parking sensors.

The original Chevelle was the nameplate for Chevrolet's midsized car from 1964 to 1977. It was available in a variety of body styles, including a sedan, coupe, convertible, wagon, and even was the basis for the El Camino pickup.

The SS performance models were major players in the muscle car war from the late '60s and early '70s. These vehicles were available with a variety of engines, including big-block V8s with a displacement as high as 7.4 liters (454 cubic inches).