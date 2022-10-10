Listen to this article

Now that the Purosangue SUV is out and about, Ferrari is back at doing what it knows best – developing supercars. At the privately owned Fiorano circuit in Italy, a fully camouflaged prototype was spied going all out while doing its best impression of a Roma. However, looks can be deceiving as the car's true identity is like a new V12 model to replace the 812 Superfast and the hotter 812 Competizione that followed it.

The Roma has to make do with a smaller twin-turbo V8 engine whereas this test vehicle has a longer hood to likely accommodate a twelve-cylinder powerhouse. A new front-engined V12 is part of Ferrari's most recent product roadmap, which calls for 15 new models by 2026. On that list is an EV due in 2025 but also a LaFerrari replacement slated to arrive "soon." How soon? It's unclear.

Ferrari Front-Engined V12 Spy Photos

Getting back to the prototype at hand, it certainly sounds like a naturally aspirated V12. It's refreshing to see and hear about a new supercar being developed with such a large-displacement engine when most automakers are all about downsizing, hybrids, and EVs. As originally revealed in last week's spy shots, the test vehicle has wider wheel arches compared to the Roma's hips. The front fascia accommodates a redesigned bumper with a larger air intake to cool the beefier engine.

We'll remind you the 6.5-liter V12 in the 812 Competizione is good for an astounding 830 hp, but Ferrari has already announced a more powerful variant is on the way. We might see it first in the hypercar where it's likely going to be part of a hybrid powertrain. Debuting at the end of the month will be the hotly anticipated Le Mans Hybrid endurance race car, which could provide a window into the future of Maranello's V12.

Since this test vehicle doesn’t have its own body just yet, it can only mean an official reveal won't take place anytime soon. Logic tells us 2023 will bring us spy shots and videos of prototypes with the final body ahead of a premiere by the year's end or early 2024.

Ferrari will be one of the last automakers to pull the plug on the ICE, and in the meantime, the V12 is still getting at least another generation.