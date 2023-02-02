Listen to this article

Volvo is keeping busy these days by coming out with electric SUVs as small as the EX30 and as large as the EX90. The Geely-owned company knows customers are buying fewer cars as sales of hatchbacks, coupes, sedans, and wagons have declined in the last couple of days. The Swedish automaker is prioritizing the development of new crossovers to replace existing models while adding new members to the portfolio.

Despite the SUV craze, CEO Jim Rowan mentioned during an interview in November 2022 that electric sedans and wagons could hit the market after the SUV boom. On a similar note, chief operating officer Bjorn Annwall hinted in a new interview with Australian magazine Car Sales that a sports car is not completely out of the question:

"Every car brand needs a bit of spice that helps kind of push the boundaries of what the car really is, and I think Volvo should have those complimentary car products as well." When asked whether the company intends to launch a new sports car, Annwall grinned and said: "Stay tuned."

Separately, Volvo exterior design manager Orjan Sterner admitted it's fun to work on a "coupe or a super sports car" but cautioned profits must prevail at the end of the day. Consequently, the company is engineering volume-oriented vehicles that have a solid business case, so SUVs will remain the main focus for a while.

Volvo was among the first luxury automakers to announce the gradual demise of combustion engines. Much like Bentley and Rolls-Royce, it'll morph into a purely electric brand in 2030, five years after Jaguar. With SUVs to remain the number one priority for a while, it's likely too late in the game for an ICE-powered sports car. There have been a couple of exciting cars in recent history, namely the P1800 Cyan pictured here and the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid.

Should Volvo green light another performance machine, logic tells us it'll likely be completely electric. Car Sales speculates a sports car is unlikely to arrive until near the end of the decade or in the early 2030s. It's a realistic timeframe seeing as how Volvo has bigger fish to fry right now.