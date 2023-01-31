Listen to this article

There won’t be many chances to see the Bugatti Chiron Profilée in the real world. Bugatti made just one, but a new video from the TFJJ YouTube channel captured the car on a recent tour of Paris. The video shows the one-off Bugatti in front of the Eiffel Tower at night, the iconic structure lit up before taking the car to overlook the famous city.

Bugatti designed the one-off Profilée for customers who wanted a model that sat between the regular Chiron and the Pur Sport. Development began in late 2020, but it would never see series production because the company sold all 500 of the build slots for the Chiron and its variants. However, the company continued working on the model and finished it.

Gallery: Bugatti Chiron Profilée

The Chiron Profilée packs Bugatti’s quad-turbocharged W16 engine, making a stout 1,476 horsepower. The supercar can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.3 seconds and complete a run to 124 mph (200 kph) in just 5.5 seconds. It can reach 236 mph (380 kph) if given enough room. The car features stiffer springs and a rear axle with more negative camber than the Pur Sport.

The one-off Chiron also features a unique design. Larger air intakes adorn the front, differentiating it from the regular model. They sit above a redesigned front splitter that increases front axle downforce. Bugatti designers even enlarged the horseshoe grille while finishing the carbon fiber-exposed body in a Bleu Royal Carbon tint. The car even receives unique painted wheels that aren’t on any other Chiron. Bugatti used more than 2,500 meters of leather strips to give the cabin a woven leather finish.

The auto industry has its fair share of one-off vehicles thanks to the rise of special commissions. Bespoke brands work more closely with customers than ever, and Bugatti designing the Profilée at customers' request isn’t a surprise. Mulliner, Bentley’s bespoke outfitters, has seen requests for special paint finishes double while personal commissions have tripled. Bugatti will auction off the car on February 1 through RM Sotheby’s.