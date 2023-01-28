Listen to this article

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is a four-door that arguably oozes with style. However, the Italian sedan isn't just about the looks; its Quadrifoglio version comes with power figures to back up that sporty styling – and this Autobahn top-speed run, courtesy of AutoTopNL is a testament to that.

The Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio is a true sports sedan. With a 503-horsepower (375-kilowatt) twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine, it can accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.9 seconds. This mill makes 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Gallery: 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

21 Photos

But perhaps the main point to talk about in relation to the video is the top speed. The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has a top speed of 191 mph (307 km/h), making it a thrill to drive on the open road. However, the driver in the video above failed to achieve the said speed on the unrestricted sections of the Autobahn. It only reached 173 mph (278 km/h), which was a bit short but still an impressive feat.

Apart from the paint scheme (or decals?) and the Akrapovic exhaust, the Giulia QV in the video above looked like stock. It sounded ferocious, too, especially at startup, but the noise insulation was successful in suppressing the high-octane symphony at high speeds.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio proves that it has the speed and power to compete with other luxury sports cars on the market. It competes against other high-performance luxury sports sedans such as the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63S. In fact, our colleagues from Turkey pitted the Giulia QV against the AMG C63S (albeit in coupe form) in 2018 to see which one was quicker in a straight-line contest.

The future of the Alfa Romeo Giulia is uncertain, as the automaker has not announced any specific plans for the next generation of the vehicle. However, turning it into a hybrid vehicle could be off the table as Alfa Romeo's head of product, Daniel Guzzafame, went on record and said that the next-generation models that will arrive later this decade will "most probably" have a purely electric powertrain.