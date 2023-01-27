Listen to this article

Although Mercedes introduced the new C63 in September 2022, enthusiasts who want the big ol' V8 can still get the previous-generation model rather than the current car with its electrified four-pot. Just as surprising is the fact we're looking at the coupe and cabriolet models, which are still around in Australia. Well, not for long as this two-door, "highly limited" Final Edition signals the end of the old C-Class and its mighty M177 engine.

The model with the fixed roof is scheduled to go on sale Down Under from February 1 and will command a $28,400 premium over the $190,000 C63 S Coupe upon which it's based. Should you want the convertible, Mercedes charges an extra $26,400 compared to the standard $212,600 C63 S Cabriolet. Both body styles come with a Graphite Grey magno paint from the Manufaktur catalog, combined with yellow and dark gray decals. To sweeten the pot, an Exterior Carbon Package is added, along with ceramic front brakes.

The AMG C63 S Final Edition sits on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels with a cross-spoke design. Opt for the coupe and the AMG Aerodynamics Package is added, along with a "Final Edition" badge on the C-pillar. Both of them have AMG Performance front seats and steering wheel, Nappa gray and black upholstery with yellow stitching, and dark aluminum/matte carbon fiber trim. Mercedes installs a "Final Edition" badge on the center console to signal it's the end of the line for the V8-powered C63.

The larger E63 S is also getting the Final Edition treatment in Australia where it's available in limited numbers strictly as a sedan. It follows a namesake variant launched in mid-2022 in Europe and costs $272,000 plus $39,900 for the package. This one too is painted in Manufaktur Graphite Grey magno and has the Exterior Carbon Package along with decals on the side skirts.

Other goodies installed by Mercedes are ceramic brakes, Multibeam LED headlights, 20-inch cross-spoke wheels, and a "Final Edition" badge on the C-pillar. Inside, the front seats are wrapped in AMG Performance Nappa grey or black with yellow stitching. The super sedan also gets the Driving Assistance Package, MBUX infotainment with augmented reality for navigation, plus loads of carbon fiber trim. As with the C63 S, there's a "Final Edition" logo on the center console.

There are worrying reports the next-gen E63 will also downsize to a plug-in hybrid, four-cylinder setup, but nothing is official yet. Another way to go would be to use a detuned version of the electrified V8 inside the AMG GT63 S E Performance. Mercedes also has an inline-six for its "53" AMG models, so it has quite a few powertrain solutions.