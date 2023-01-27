Listen to this article

We've been spying on the facelifted GLE since late 2021 but it's only now Mercedes is finally ready to talk about when the mid-cycle update will be released. The three-pointed star took to social media to announce the midsize luxury SUV will break cover on January 31. Judging by the adjacent shadowy image, it'll be a double reveal as the German premium brand intends to showcase the conventionally shaped model together with its "coupe" sibling.

Numerous batches of spy shots have strongly suggested Mercedes won't rock the boat with the GLE's revisions. Expect mildly tweaked bumpers and fresh graphics for the headlights and taillights, while new body colors and wheel designs are likely on the menu as well. As for the interior, prototypes have been spotted with the same side-by-side screens, so we're not expecting the latest MBUX layout with the Hyperscreen dominating the center console.

The jury is still out on whether Mercedes is planning to introduce the AMG versions as well The sporty 53 and 63 derivatives will do battle with BMW's facelifted X5/X6 M60i and M models scheduled to break cover next month. Speaking of different versions, lest we forget the GLE is also offered in India with a long-wheelbase configuration, but the stretched variant will probably be updated at a later date.

This fourth-generation GLE was unveiled in the fall of 2018, so the timing is right to give it a makeover. Spy shots have shown the larger GLS is also due to receive a nip and tuck, probably before the end of this year. Much like the GLE, the fullsize posh SUV will be subjected to minor changes.

In fact, recent facelifts for the compact cars have also brought discreet modifications as Mercedes is channeling more and more of its budget to fund the EV push. To that end, we'll soon see a Maybach EQS SUV while electric alternatives to the CLA, C-Class, and G-Class are in the works as well.