Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz revealed today the revamped CLA-Class, including the long-roofed CLA Shooting Brake. The wagon receives freshened styling, more standard equipment, and new exterior colors across the range.

Mercedes has made its LED High Performance headlamps standard equipment on the model, which it updates with modernized graphics. Customers will be able to spruce up the CLA Shooting Brake in two new colors – Hyper Blue (exclusive to the model) and Spectral Blue. The revamped CLA will roll off the assembly line with 17-inch five-spoke wheels as standard, but Mercedes will also offer three additional designs measuring up to 19 inches.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Shooting Brake

14 Photos

The automaker updated the exterior by reshaping the front bumper, revising the radiator grille, and adding a new rear diffuser. Inside, the dual-screen layout returns, but the screens now measure 7.0 and 10.25 inches and feature the latest generation of MBUX. The infotainment software arrives with newly designed display styles. Two 10.25-inch displays are available, along with the Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos as options. Mercedes makes its comfort seats standard equipment, which it wraps in a combination of artificial Artico leather and black fabric.

The two AMG variants also receive a restyling, with the CLA 35 and CLA 45 S Shooting Brake models receiving new headlight and taillight designs. Mercedes also gives the 35 an AMG-specific radiator grille, but the more significant change is under the hood for the variant, where the automaker installs a 48-volt electrical system.

It pairs with the turbocharged 2.0-liter to produce 306 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The AMG CLA 45 S features the twin-turbo 2.0-liter that makes 421 hp (310 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. The CLA 35 and 45 S Shooting Brake models feature all-wheel drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Mercedes claims the CLA 45 S can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds.

The rest of the CLA Shooting Brake lineup isn't as powerful, with the automaker electrifying the gasoline engines for improved performance and efficiency. The CLA 180 pumps out 136 hp (100 KW), while the CLA 200 Shooting Brake makes 163 hp (120 kW) from its electrified 1.3-liter engine. The CLA 250 4Matic packs a 2.0-liter unit making 224 hp (165 kW), and a diesel engine is available. Mercedes also improved the electrical range for the plug-in variant and increased the electric motor's power.