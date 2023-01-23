Listen to this article

Ford will sell the very first production 2024 Mustang GT during Barrett-Jackson’s annual auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 28. All sales proceeds from the Mustang's auction will benefit JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization.

This will become the third generation of VIN 001 Mustangs to be auctioned for charity. In recent years, Ford also sold the first assembled Mustang Shelby GT500, Mustang Mach 1, and Mustang Bullitt at auctions for charity.

“Ford has a long tradition of supporting charities through the Barrett-Jackson auction, and we’re proud to offer the all-new Mustang GT to support worthy causes like juvenile diabetes research,” Mustang Marketing Manager, Jim Owens, commented. “This seventh generation is our most powerful Mustang GT yet, and the winning bidder will not only support a good cause but become the owner of the first Mustang GT.”

The winning bidder will be given the opportunity to choose from any standard Mustang GT option. These include manual or automatic transmission, 11 available exterior colors, 18- to 20-inch wheels, and Brembo brakes in three colors (black, red, and blue).

The 2024 Mustang GT has a revised 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, good for 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque in standard form. Go for the optional active-valve exhaust system and these figures go up to 486 hp and 418 lb-ft, making it the most powerful stock Mustang GT in history. A six-speed manual transmission is still available as an alternative to the 10-speed torque converter automatic.

After the VIN 001 2024 Mustang GT finds its new owner, regular deliveries of the pony are expected to begin this summer. Before that, hopefully around the spring of this year, we’ll have the chance to get behind the steering wheel of the new Mustang. Until that happens, make sure to check out how the sports car compares with its predecessor.