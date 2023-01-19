Listen to this article

Why allow the aftermarket scene to cash in on restomods when you can make a nice profit for yourself? That's what Zuffenhausen had in mind when it decided to launch a modern infotainment system for older models a few years ago, complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. If you happen to have a car from the 2000s in dire need of a tech revamp, the new Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus is just what you need for modern amenities.

PCCM Plus is compatible with the sixth-generation 911 (the 997 sold during the 2005 to 2008 model years), the 987-generation Boxster and Cayman (2005 to 2008), and the first-gen Cayenne (2003-2008). For the first time, Porsche has also conceived bespoke devices for different regions. The new system replaces the original hardware and fits like a glove, without requiring any modifications.

Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus

The Porsche-branded infotainment has been designed in such a way as to blend with the design of the buttons mounted on the center console to make it look as if it came like that straight from the factory. It integrates seamlessly into the surroundings and works with the original speakers, amplifier, and antenna. In addition, the navigation screen will continue to work on the instrument cluster.

PCCM Plus has a seven-inch diagonal with DAB+ for digital radio stations in Europe while the North American version has support for SiriusXM satellite radio. Both 2D and 3D maps with points of interest are available, and Porsche even intends to roll out map updates in the future. There's also a USB port, Bluetooth connectivity, and a trip computer displaying relevant driving data.

Depending on the vehicle's level of equipment, owners can store personal car settings, but only for Boxster, Cayman, and 911. There's a memory function for climate control, lights, windscreen wipers, and locking.

In Germany, the PCCM Plus will set you back €1,520.37 and you’ll have to pay extra for the navigation maps.