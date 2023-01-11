Listen to this article

Porsche’s electrification efforts will grow with the introduction of the Macan EV. It’ll begin reaching customers sometime next year and is key to the company’s goal of having more than 80 percent of new car deliveries be fully electric models by 2030. The automaker is dishing out details about the new crossover ahead of its official debut, providing a peek at what to expect.

When the Macan EV goes on sale, Porsche will offer it, “depending on the model,” with the Performance rear axle. This will give the crossover its 48:52 weight distribution that the company revealed last November, along with other powertrain details. This, along with dual-motor all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering – a first for the Macan, will help improve the EV’s agility.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Macan EV

7 Photos

The electric crossover will feature a completely revised double-wishbone front suspension with a detached strut level and a multi-link rear one. Porsche connects the rear suspension to the body via an elastically mounted subframe, with the automaker fastening the rear electric drive unit to the structure. Top-tier versions will come standard with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus – an electronically controlled rear axle differential lock.

One new feature coming to the Macan EV is the two-valve shock absorbers for the Porsche Active Suspension Management system. They will offer greater damper characteristics, are independently adjustable, and are available with the steel or air suspensions. Wheel sizes will reach up to 22 inches, with the front and rear tires differing in width in order to accommodate the rear-biased weight distribution.

The new details help paint a fuller picture of the Macan EV. The crossover will have as much as 603 horsepower (450 kilowatts) and more than 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque in its top configuration. It’ll also have the suspension, technology, and features to harness it.

The EV, which rides on the jointly developed PPE platform, will draw its power from a lithium-ion battery pack with about 100-kilowatt hours of energy. It’ll have 800-volt architecture and can recharge from 5 to 80 percent in 25 minutes. The amount of range the Macan EV will have is still a mystery, and it’ll likely remain one until the official reveal, which could happen sometime this year. Sales for the electric crossover were supposed to start in 2023, but issues with Volkswagen Group’s software division delayed its launch.