A new spy video has captured not one but two different Porsche Macan EV test vehicles lapping the Nurburgring race track and their differences from each other. The video shows the two electric crossovers rocketing around the famous race track ahead of the model’s debut later this year.

One of the testers is wearing strange, chunky fender arch extensions, but it’s not the vehicle’s only quirk. All sorts of fins protrude underneath the car, and they are clearly visible below the rear diffuser. It’s unclear what Porsche is doing, but it could be related to the crossover’s aerodynamics – a key design feature for EVs looking to maximize range.

Gallery: Porsche Macan EV Nurburgring New Spy Photos

32 Photos

The crossovers aren’t wearing a lot of noticeable camouflage, but Porsche is hiding large portions of the design. There is tape at the front hiding the model’s finer styling details underneath a fake grille and other trickery. Porsche attempts to hide the C-Pillar, but the phony greenhouse trim is quite apparent. At the rear, Porsche is doing a lot to hide the liftgate, covering it with a panel and black tape.

When the Macan EV arrives, it will ride on the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric architecture. Porsche hasn’t released any information about the powertrain configurations, but we expect the company to offer single- and dual-motor layouts, with the two-motor system offering all-wheel drive.

Spy photos from earlier this summer caught the crossover’s interior, showing off a screen-packed dash. A wide infotainment display sat in the center of the dash, separated from the rest of the IP stack and center console by a dash-spanning trim piece. Another screen sat in front of the driver, which had an odd and exposed design.

Porsche hasn’t set a date for the crossover’s debut, but it will happen sometime in 2022. The crossover looks nearly ready for production; however, it won’t go on sale until 2023. Porsche hasn’t narrowed down when that would be. This will be Porsche’s first model to ride on the new PPE architecture, and it’ll join the Taycan as Porsche’s second electric vehicle available in its lineup today.