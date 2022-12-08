Listen to this article

While we patiently await the official debut of the Porsche Macan EV, our spy photographers are still eager to uncover details on test vehicles. A new batch of images offer a glimpse inside the electric SUV, capturing views both near and far.

Interestingly, the more telling photos appear to be those taken from afar. We've seen the Macan EV's interior before, up-close and personal to show the digital driver display and center screens. The layout isn't far removed from the current combustion-powered Macan, though digital panels in the center console and behind the steering wheel are an ode to its electric nature.

Gallery: Porsche Macan EV Interior And Exterior Spy Photos

9 Photos

When cameras get close to parked test vehicles, occupants usually have dash covers in place. Fortunately, we have good images of the prototype in motion, catching portions of the dash without covers. We can now see the top of the dash, showing the clock from the Sport Chrono Package and the rounded cut-out for the driver display.

As for the outside, Porsche hasn't been very interested in disguising the Macan EV's exterior design for a while now. These images show the SUV slicing up the Nurburgring, fake exhaust tips and all. The exaggerated headlight stickers do little to hide the real shape of the Macan's eyes. The same holds true for the "chrome" trim on the D-pillar. The rearmost window definitely swoops down, not up.

Porsche hasn't been completely secretive about the Macan EV. The automaker confirmed it will punch the pavement with up to 603 horsepower and over 738 pound-feet of torque. That comes through a dual-motor setup driving all four wheels, with a 100-kWh battery pack providing the juice. The Macan EV's weight isn't yet known, but Porsche has said it will offer a sporty rear-biased distribution with 52 percent on the back axle. The engineers at Stuttgart are also planning a single-motor version that will be rear-wheel drive.

Supply chain issues have delayed the Macan EV's debut, but we shouldn't have much longer to wait. Production is scheduled for 2024, so expect a reveal in early 2023.