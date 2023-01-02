Listen to this article

Porsche plans to build just 2,500 high-riding 911 Dakars. However, the car’s success could be the beginning of a slew of new, raised 911 models from the automaker. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume revealed details about the possibility in an interview with Car.

Blume told the publication that the automaker wanted to look beyond sporty GT and heritage models and thought, “Why not off-road, too?” And off-road, it did. In November, Porsche introduced the 2023 911 Dakar, giving the 911 a suspension lift and more ground clearance. Porsche paired the rugged visual upgrade with some off-road-specific technology, like the Rallye Launch Control, to improve its capability. If the Dakar is a success, Blume said that “maybe more” will come, adding that the door is now open.

There’s certainly space above and below the Dakar if Porsche has plans to produce more models. The Dakar’s limited production means each example is pricy, starting at $223,450 (price includes the $1,450 destination charge) and reaching over $270,000 with all the bells and whistles added. There’s room for cheaper variants just as there is an opportunity for Porsche to crank more power out of the model.

The Dakar uses the brand’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine, producing 473 horsepower (353 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s probably plenty for all the off-roading Porsche plans for the Dakar to do, but consumers love horsepower, and more potent versions could fit nicely into the portfolio. The high-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R and Ram TRX exist for a reason.

Porsche’s other avenue to expand the number of high-riding 911s could include hybrid or electric powertrains. The automaker has plans to offer a 911 hybrid before launching an all-electric one later.

Customer tastes are changing, and Porsche is adapting to meet those new desires. Blume says that younger consumers have a different mindset regarding what they want from a car, and buyers of all ages continue to flock toward crossovers and SUVs. High-riding 911s might sway some of those customers into Porsche seats.