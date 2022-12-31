Listen to this article

GM Design Center is known for sharing sketches and renderings that don't necessarily become production models. Its latest ideation sparks a bit of interest – a sleek, convertible sports car that hasn't been existing in the automaker's portfolio for more than 10 years.

This is in reference, of course, to the Cadillac XLR. The Chevrolet Corvette C6-based sports coupe was produced from 2004 to 2009 and was the last open-top Cadillac that existed in the lineup. However, we highly doubt that this latest rendering will be a direct successor to the model if it even reaches production at all.

The sketch that you see atop this page was posted by GM Design Center on its official Instagram, created by someone who goes by the handle @BBKIL (we checked and the profile was empty). The social media post came with the caption:

We’re dreaming of sunny days and open top cars here in MI thanks to this minty sketch by @BBKIL, GM Design wishes everyone a happy and safe holiday season!⁠

The roadster rendering was from a rear quarter angle and utilizes Cadillac's current design language, particularly seen on the vertical taillamps found on the Lyriq and Celestiq EVs. The rest of the fictional car shows a svelte design execution that is pleasing to our eyes.

This isn't the first time that GM Design Center has shared a rendering of a Cadillac sports car. One widebody sketch was shared earlier this year – one that oozes with C8 Corvette overtones.

As mentioned, it's unlikely that these ideations will ever reach production and will be a direct successor to the XLR, especially considering Cadillac's current direction toward electrification. Cadillac dealers would appreciate an open-top model, though, with Cadillac National Dealer Council Chairman David Butler going on record before to say that a convertible will be a welcome addition to the lineup.