Listen to this article

Mansory seems to be a little confused. The tuning company releases renderings showing a modified version of the BMW X7 and it is clearly the pre-facelift model that is being depicted. However, Mansory says this new project is for the X7 LCI, which is BMW’s way of saying a facelift. Nevertheless, it is a tuning that deserves your attention.

From what we are able to see, the digital drawings are based on the original X7 equipped with the M-package. However, the kidney grilles have been modified and are now smaller than the stock pieces. There are small additional air intakes just below the grilles, as well as a heavily modified front bumper with larger openings and a trapezoidal lower grille.

Gallery: BMW X7 by Mansory

2 Photos

The widebody theme continues into the sides where we find extended wheel arches, hiding massive 24-inch wheels. Speaking of the alloys, Mansory says it will offer 11 different designs for the lightweight wheels in various sizes and styles. The X7 from the renderings features a multi-spoke design and 24-inch size.

Moving to the rear end, a new bumper extension continues the aggressive line from the side, a body-colored lower diffuser surrounded by four exhaust pipes with a new black trim piece, and new trim surrounding the windscreen. Again, judging by the design of the taillights, the rear end looks to be from the pre-facelift series of the luxury SUV from Bavaria.

Unfortunately, Mansory doesn’t explain whether its new kit can be applied to both the older and refreshed version of the X7. Alternatively, the tuning firm could be offering a reverse facelift conversion kit as an answer to the criticism the X7 received after getting the new split headlights design. Regardless of which version it is based on, Mansory says it can tweak the interior upon customer request. There’s no word about mechanical tweaks under the hood, though.