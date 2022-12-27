Listen to this article

For those who find the GMC Hummer EV a bit too bland, the folks at South Florida (SoFlo) Customs have a very green solution. In this instance, green doesn't refer to an environmentally friendly upgrade. The aftermarket company literally turns the supersized electric truck into a matte green machine coated with Kevlar. The end result is called the SoFlo Strikeforce.

It's certainly striking with its textured green paint job and contrasting gold wheels. The exterior wears an epoxy coat consisting of Kevlar fibers, the same material used in bulletproof vests. SoFlo Customs makes no mention of its upgraded Hummer EV being impervious to bullets, but the company does say the coating deflects rocks, tree branches, and any "off-road projectiles."

Gallery: SoFlo Customs Kevlar Coated GMC Hummer EV

35 Photos

Speaking of off-road, the Strikeforce receives a four-inch lift and 38-inch tires on special 20-inch wheels. It adds to the bountiful ground clearance already available in a stock Hummer EV, and the upgrades don't affect its ability to CrabWalk. Nor do the changes affect sprints to 60 mph, which still happens in around three seconds when using Watts To Freedom (WTF) mode. Since the changes come to the only Hummer EV trim level currently for sale, there's 1,000 horsepower on tap from its multi-motor powertrain.

Inside, the Hummer also gains a visually distinct upgrade with a brown marine-grade interior. In this instance, marine grade means resistance to water and the elements versus a greenhouse befitting the US Marines. Seats and door panels receive quilted surfaces, and the color is just as distinctive on the inside as it is outside.

"I couldn’t be more proud to introduce our version of the baddest factory truck on the planet – the Hummer EV," said Joseph Ghattas, owner, engineer, and head designer of SoFlo Customs. "While there is nothing that quite sounds like a freshly dropped Hemi Hellcat in one of our Jeeps, this Hummer EV delivers steering-wheel clenching power to unprecedented levels. It was such a fun project that we have already ordered a second and third Hummer EV to continue our Strikeforce conversions.”

Going green with the GMC Hummer EV will also set you back quite a bit of green SoFlo Customs says its Kevlar-coated off-roader has a starting price of $219,999.