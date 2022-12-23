Listen to this article

Not all Ferraris spend the better part of their lives locked up in a climate-controlled garage. Some are being properly used and driven extensively, much like this 812 Superfast. The front mid-engined supercar has managed to rack up 165,000+ kilometers or more than 102,500 miles. You know you've made it when putting miles on a Ferrari is not a concern. Although it appears to be in mint condition inside and out, it's certainly not a garage queen.

The naturally aspirated V12 machine belongs to the owner of an exotic car dealership in The Netherlands who used to have the 812 Superfast's predecessor, a high-mileage F12tdf, as well as a 599 GTO he also drove extensively. The 789-horsepower beast is not entirely stock as it has been fitted with a Novitec exhaust to enhance the glorious soundtrack delivered by the 6.5-liter engine. Despite the relatively high mileage (for a supercar), the 812 Superfast is still going strong as demonstrated on the Autobahn.

Ferrari 812 Superfast

25 Photos

Driven hard on an unrestricted section of the German highway, it briefly hit 218 mph (351 km/h) while the V12 was approaching 8,000 rpm. Remarkable speed aside, the lightning-quick gear changes of the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission are equally impressive. The noise made by the V12 as it approaches the redline reminds us it's hard to beat a naturally aspirated engine and we'll definitely miss NAs in the electric era.

Lest we forget Ferrari is also offering a convertible derivative as the 812 GTS, with both getting hardcore versions as the Competizione and Competizione A with 819 hp. The house of Maranello also made a one-off Omologata based on the Superfast along with the Monza SP1 and SP2 speedsters using the same 812 bones.