Listen to this article

Weighing 6,439 pounds (2,920 kilograms), the TRX is one of the heaviest vehicles money can buy. It also happens to have a thirsty 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, so fuel efficiency was not a priority when Ram was developing the off-road machine. Indeed, EPA rated this 2022MY at just 10 miles per gallon in the city and 14 on the highway, resulting in a combined 12 mpg. That's just about as bad as its main competitor, the Ford F-150 Raptor R.

The gas-guzzling super truck was subjected to a range test to see how far it would go before running out of fuel. Since the trip computer was showing 36 miles (58 kilometers) of range, the owner decided to accelerate the process and drive it hard to consume the gas. With the launch control system turned on, the Ram TRX managed to cover the 0 to 60 mph sprint in an amazing three and a half seconds. The remaining range eventually went down from 10 miles to "low."

2022 Ram TRX Sandblast Edition

17 Photos

At that point, the truck was averaging just 9.9 mpg, which is 23.7 liters / 100 kilometers. The test started after resetting the trip computer and putting the truck in auto mode while trying to drive it conservatively on the highway. We should point out that the Ram TRX comes with a 33-gallon fuel tank. As expected, the trip computer was developed to be foolproof in the sense that you should be able to cover a considerable distance before effectively running out of gas.

It covered a decent 26.8 miles (43.1 kilometers) in 25 minutes before the driver had to pull over. During this experiment, he managed to boost efficiency to 12.9 mpg (18.2 liters / 100 km), which still isn't great, but still an improvement of 3 miles per gallon. Of course, the truck failed to start afterward, but it got back on the road after the owner put about three gallons of fuel he had as a reserve in the TRX's bed.

In similar tests conducted about five years ago, the YouTuber did 49.2 miles (79 kilometers) in a Ford F-150 and 21.6 miles (35 kilometers) in a Fusion.