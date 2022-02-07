Last year we saw Jeep introduce the Wrangler Rubicon 392 – a 470-horsepower (350-kilowatt) monstrosity. Things are quieter for the start of 2022, with Jeep introducing the new High Tide trim for the Wrangler and a new exterior color called High Velocity yellow.

The new High Tide trim builds off the Sport S, receiving an extensive list of upgrades. However, the first 500 High Tide models will actually be special-edition Wrangler Jeep Beach models, which receive unique Jeep Beach hood decals. Both models start at $50,835 (price includes the $1,595 destination charge).

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Wrangler

271 Photos

The High Tide trim adds the body-color hardtop, LED headlights and fog lights, rock rails, the Gorilla Glass windshield, sand/slush mats, the Sunrider Fliptop, and High Tide hood decals. The High Tide trim also receives the Xtreme Recon Package that includes:

35-inch BF Goodrich T/A KO2 tires

17-inch beadlock-capable wheels

4.56 rear axle ratio

1.5-inch suspension lift with uniquely tuned shocks

Hinge-gate reinforcement

Jack spacer

Tire relocation kit

Wheel flare extensions

The new High Velocity yellow color will be available across the entire 2022 Wrangler lineup, including the 4xe and 392, for $395. It’s open to order this month and is one of four colors available on the High Tide models. Other colors include Hydro Blue, Black, Bright White, and StingGray.

Jeep is accepting orders for the High Tide model now, and the company says they will arrive in time for this year’s Jeep Beach 2022 week in Daytona Beach, Florida, which is scheduled for April 24 through May 1.

“We listen to our customers, so we are celebrating their passion for beach-ready vehicles during this multi-day event with the Wrangler High Tide and Jeep Beach special editions, as well as introducing our newest high-impact, High Velocity yellow exterior color,” said Jim Morrison, the head of Jeep.