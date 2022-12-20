Listen to this article

This overlanding Toyota did not start life capable of tackling rough and rugged terrain. The camper was a two-wheel-drive Sunrader before receiving a massive upgrade in capability. It has also undergone an interior makeover, retaining the camper’s original layout while receiving some helpful modifications to turn it into a modern off-road warrior.

The camper is small but cozy, featuring a long couch that houses the batteries and can convert into a second bed. It sits opposite a small dinette with two chairs and extra storage. The kitchen is in the middle, receiving new locking cabinets below the large stainless steel sink, the two-burner stove, and the countertop. Above the counter are long fiberglass cabinets, which now feature Velcro covers in place of the old oak cabinet doors.

The bathroom is at the back of the camper and next to the main entrance. The owner, Greg, kept the original stainless steel sink but removed the door and the shower, using the space for extra storage and separating the area with a sheet. The lack of an indoor shower isn’t terrible if you’re camping in climates suited for outdoor bathing.

The bedroom is located at the front of the camper above the truck’s cab. It fits a queen-size bed and has a sizable skylight that’s large enough to allow access to the roof. The sleeping quarters feature additional storage and reading lights. A center section of the bed is removable, allowing for easier access to the cabin.

The upgrade to a four-wheel-drive system included other modifications to the pickup. The truck features custom wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich KO2 tires. The rugged bumper and tough-looking front fender flares came from Craigslist. The owner also upgraded the engine to a larger 3.4-liter Toyota unit, which required a hood scoop to accommodate.

This modified Toyota Sunrader is yet another example of someone taking the initiative to learn and build what they want in a DIY way. Greg had reservations about completing some of the work, like the wiring and electrical, but YouTube, tech support, and other forums helped him navigate the build process and learn some new skills.