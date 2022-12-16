Listen to this article

Buick discontinued the LaCrosse in the United States after the 2019MY but the midsize sedan continued in China where it received a facelift. Because the ol' saloon body style is still relevant in the world's most populous country, a fourth generation will go on sale next year. In the meantime, revealing images have emerged on the government's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website as part of the homologation process.

The design is a significant departure from the outgoing model, albeit we can't help but think of a Toyota Avalon or a Mirai. To be fair, the next-gen LaCrosse appears to inherit design cues from the Wildcat EV Concept unveiled in June as a preview of Buick's future styling. While the appearance is fresh, the underpinnings are largely the same by riding on the familiar E2 platform.

As it's usually the case, the MIIT website also spills the beans regarding most of the technical specifications. We get to find out the CN-spec 2023 LaCrosse is 4,996 millimeters (196.7 inches) long, thus making it 30 mm (1.18 in) shorter than the model it replaces. It has an identical width of 1,866 mm (73.5 in) and the same generous wheelbase measuring 2,905 mm (114.4 in). At 1,472 mm in height, the midsize sedan is 10 mm (0.4 in) taller than before.

We also get to learn the car weighs nearly 2,100 kilograms (4,630 pounds) and comes with a choice between 18- and 19-inch wheels. It tops out at 230 km/h (143 mph) courtesy of a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine making 227 horsepower (169 kilowatts). The outgoing model is offered with the same engine but it's making an extra 10 hp for a total of 237 hp. Speaking of the current LaCrosse, it can be had with a smaller 1.5-liter turbo engine rated at 169 hp, but it's not listed in the MIIT document.

Reports from China state Buick intends to formally unveil the car in mid-April 2023 at the Shanghai Auto Show and have it on sale shortly thereafter.