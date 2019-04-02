Power comes from a new 2.0-liter turbo.
Less than a month ago, we shared the first official photos of the refreshed Buick LaCrosse for the Chinese market. Today, the American manufacturer is releasing additional details about the sedan and is also introducing its range-topping version, the Avenir.
Starting with the regular LaCrosse, Buick is confirming the addition of a new 2.0-liter turbo engine to the powertrain range. It’s one of GM’s eighth-generation Ecotec engines and delivers a peak output of 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. Mated to a nine-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission, the unit returns an average fuel consumption of 6.9 liters per 100 kilometers (34 miles per gallon) and meets China’s 6B emissions standards.
As for the LaCrosse Avenir flagship model (pictured at the top of this page), it’s designed to deliver “a luxurious and sporty feel that echoes the brand's latest wing-shaped design philosophy.” Basically, this means customers in China are getting an exclusive exterior color, 19-inch wheels, ornamented leather seats, Avenir logos on the front doors, and a tailor-made maintenance program with exclusive services.
In the People’s Republic, Buick is asking at least RMB 239,800 for the facelifted sedan, which works out to about $35,700. The most expensive LaCrosse in China costs RMB 289,800 ($43,145).
While the LaCrosse is still available in the United States with a starting price of $29,570, soon it will no longer be on sale here. Buick has no plans to launch the refreshed model in America and this is due to GM’s decision to close its Detroit-Hamtramck plant where the North American LaCrosse is made.
As a final note, the automaker has delivered more than 1.2 million units of the LaCrosse in China since its launch on the market in 2006. Since the brand’s arrival in China back in 1998, Buick has sold no less than nine million cars.
SHANGHAI – Buick introduced today in China the all-new LaCrosse premium sedan and LaCrosse Avenir flagship sedan. Three trims of the LaCrosse will be offered, with a price range of RMB 239,800 to RMB 289,800.
The LaCrosse has been a key member of the Buick lineup in China, its largest market, since 2006. More than 1.2 million have been sold over the years, making it a leader among premium sedans.
Dynamic and Elegant Design
The all-new LaCrosse adopts Buick's latest premium sedan design language along with the design essence of the Buick Avenir and Avista concept cars. It adds aesthetic elements of sports cars for a style all its own that is both dynamic and elegant.
The larger “flying-wing” grille expands the visual width of the all-new LaCrosse. It is complemented by “spread wing” LED headlamps. Smooth and elegant side lines give the sedan a sense of luxury. A rear spoiler gives it a sense of sportiness while contributing to its excellent aerodynamic performance. The long wheelbase (2,905 mm) and wide body (1,866 mm) further highlight its power and elegance.
Buick’s classic all-in-one cabin has been redesigned to provide a more roomy and comfortable experience for the driver and passengers. The interior incorporates soft materials, including high-grade suede, with delicate French double stitching and Galvano electroplated trim. Moon White ambient lighting creates a tranquil and soft atmosphere. The 29 storage spaces in the all-new LaCrosse add to its practicality.
Latest GM Propulsion Systems
The all-new LaCrosse comes standard with an all-new 2.0L intelligent variable-cylinder turbocharged engine – one of GM’s eighth-generation Ecotec engines – matched with a nine-speed Hydra-Matic transmission. The powertrain integrates highly intelligent electrically enabled technology for high efficiency, low emissions and low fuel consumption of 6.9 liters/100 km. As a result, the LaCrosse meets China’s 6-B emission standard.
The engine’s innovative tripower system has three-step sliding camshafts to enable shifting between three distinct operating modes – four-cylinder performance mode, four-cylinder eco mode and two-cylinder super-eco mode – in accordance with output requirements. Working together with cutting-edge technology such as the engine’s active thermal management (ATM) system and 35Mpa high-pressure direct injection system, it enhances torque at lower speeds. The result is 350 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 rpm and 4,000 rpm, and 177 kW of maximum power.
The transmission with Electronic Transmission Range Selection (ETRS) applies low-viscosity fluid, fluid preheater technology and an optimized gear assembly design to reduce friction and mechanical loss, enhancing fuel economy.
Advanced Safety and Connectivity
The all-new LaCrosse comes with a range of advanced safety technologies. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) come standard. It is also available with pedestrian detection (PD), lane keep assist (LKA), adaptive cruise control (ACC) and collision mitigation braking (CMB).
To maximize connectivity, the all-new LaCrosse is equipped with a standard 8-inch HD touchscreen with a newly designed UI interface. Users can delete or move apps according to their preferences. It supports over-the-air (OTA) updates of OnStar and other systems. Users are eligible for 24 gigabytes of free OnStar in-vehicle app data traffic annually.
Adding to the comfort and convenience of the all-new LaCrosse are a Continuous Damping Control (CDC) active suspension, Buick’s Quiet Tuning technology, a premium Bose Centerpoint® 12-channel surround sound system, a head-up display (WHUD) system, and electric opening and closing of the trunk.
LaCrosse Avenir Flagship Sedan
As the top all-new LaCrosse trim, the LaCrosse Avenir flagship sedan has a distinct personality. It channels Buick’s award-winning concept cars, delivering a luxurious and sporty feel that echoes the brand's latest wing-shaped design philosophy.
The exclusive Earl Purple exterior color and new 19-inch crown-like wheels add to the charm. Its interior features three-dimensional diamond-like design elements that appear on seats, the instrument panel and door panels. The exclusive Avenir logo appears on the outside of the front door and the accelerator pedal to showcase its special identity.
LaCrosse Avenir customers can take advantage of exclusive repair bays and dedicated service at Buick facilities. They can also enjoy a tailor-made maintenance program and exclusive services such as vehicle leasing, airport pickup, road rescue and deep interior cleaning.