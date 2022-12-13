Listen to this article

Ford debuted the next-generation Ranger over a year ago. The Blue Oval rolled out the global model, revealed some details about it, and didn’t say anything about the US-bound version other than that details would arrive later. We’re still waiting, but Ford is still developing the truck, as a new batch of spy shots indicates.

The new photos capture the Ranger in its XLT trim, which is the mid-level offering. The truck does not differ much from the global version, although this example has a restyled lower fascia. The global truck has black plastic trim across the front, connecting the lower bumper to the grille element. That’s gone on the pickup in these photos, instead featuring a smoother, more distinct, and flush bisection.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Ranger XLT Spy Shots

8 Photos

There are even fewer changes at the rear. The most noticeable is the high-mount brake light repositioned from the tailgate handle to the roof, making room for the truck’s US-mandated backup camera. We doubt any other significant styling changes are hiding under the truck’s camouflage wrap.

The global Ranger also received a big interior update. The dash has a vertical touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The US-bound truck might feature a larger central screen to appease North American tastes.

Powertrain details are also elusive, and it’s unclear if the engines that debuted in the global model are destined for the US. The turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine is rumored to carry over to the next-gen model. The engine makes 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque.

Ford already confirmed that it would offer the hotter Ranger Raptor in the US, and the global version of that truck debuted with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. It produces 392 hp (292 kW) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of torque in places outside of Europe and could be the power figures on the North American version.

Ford hasn’t announced when we’ll get a full reveal of the US-bound Ranger. However, it should happen in the coming months. The truck is already on sale in other markets, and Ford has suggested that the new pickup would go on sale in the US in 2023, including the Ranger Raptor. With 2022 coming to a close, we hope the Ranger’s reveal happens early next year, and it could arrive as either a 2023 or 2024 model at this point.